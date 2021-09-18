Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 1,040,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,235. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

