Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.23. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 20.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.