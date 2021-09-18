Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

PBI stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 656,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

