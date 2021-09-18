Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

