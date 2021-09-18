Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $424.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.57 million. iRobot posted sales of $413.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.