Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.48. 347,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,661. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.62.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

