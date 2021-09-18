Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $14.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.04 million to $14.70 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth $4,360,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

