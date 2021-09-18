Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

