Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. PetIQ has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $732.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

