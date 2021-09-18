Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

