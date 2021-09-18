Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.27 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,808. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

