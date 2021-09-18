Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $193.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $126,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.