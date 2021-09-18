Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $20.71 on Friday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

