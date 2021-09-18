Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $79.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,840,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

