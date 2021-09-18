Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

