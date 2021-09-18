Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post sales of $89.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the lowest is $88.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $321.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.42 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.74 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 491.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

