Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 1,017,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,505. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

