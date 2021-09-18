Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

