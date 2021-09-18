Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.