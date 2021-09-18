Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 541,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,801. The company has a market cap of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.