Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FCFS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

