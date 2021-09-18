Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

IIVI traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,498,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $174,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

