Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $424.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

