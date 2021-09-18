Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $243.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.68 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 66,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

