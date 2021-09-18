Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 101,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $52.28. 663,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,866. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

