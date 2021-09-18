Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

