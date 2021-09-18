Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.73 on Friday. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

