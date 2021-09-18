Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $128.64 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.36. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.