ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,598.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00288121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00138671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00195659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003253 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

