ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,580.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00288323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00138926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

