Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $569.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

