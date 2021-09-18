Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00286562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00195932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

