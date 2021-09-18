Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00286562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00195932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

