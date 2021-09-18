ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,065.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $71,791.08 and approximately $71,065.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

