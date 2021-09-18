Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stake Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.26% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $71,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 964.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,819.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.