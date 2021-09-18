Zero Utility Token Market Cap Reaches $677,855.17 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $699.72 or 0.01453536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $677,855.17 and approximately $146.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

