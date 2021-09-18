Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $404,974.96 and approximately $968.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046505 BTC.

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

