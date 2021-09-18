ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,110.46 and approximately $86.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

