Zilla (ZLA) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $388,945.88 and $9,329.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

