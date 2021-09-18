Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $60.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00756417 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001425 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.01193870 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,042,337,543 coins and its circulating supply is 11,750,870,390 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

