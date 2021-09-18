ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0121

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and $33,248.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,388,237 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.