Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.