ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $159.52 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $159.52 million and $6.53 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00174003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.12 or 0.07107526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.78 or 0.99790675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00854925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

