Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $861.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $861.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.