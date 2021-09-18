Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.