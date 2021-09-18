Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

