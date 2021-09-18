ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $454,893.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 50,579,696 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

