ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.33 million and $454,893.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 50,579,696 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

