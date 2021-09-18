Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

ZM opened at $287.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

