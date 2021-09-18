Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lowered by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.66. 4,427,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,313 shares of company stock worth $86,202,144. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

