Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,852 shares of company stock worth $4,229,499. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

